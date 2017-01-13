Dewey Cloud Lifted for Defendant Who Found Home at Williams & Connolly
Zachary Warren, a young lawyer who faced criminal charges alongside three executives at Dewey & LeBoeuf, has formally put the case behind him and has relaunched his legal career at one of the country's top law firms.
A Test for Jeff Sessions
The new attorney general says he'll be independent; here's a chance for him to prove it.
Big Law Partner's Writing Career Born in Nora Ephron's Kitchen
More than a few Big Law partners dream of leaving their practices behind and becoming successful novelists. Ron Liebman made it a reality.
Looking Ahead: What a year. How changing markets and political fallout will affect 2017 and beyond.
