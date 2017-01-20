Stung by First Jury, Prosecutors Pin Hopes on Dewey Retrial
Once again, New York prosecutors are aiming to persuade a jury that top executives at Dewey & LeBoeuf lied to investors and lenders about the firm's financial condition before its implosion in 2012. After a mistrial was declared in 2015, prosecutors and their adversaries finally return to court Monday in Manhattan for jury selection.
Top News
- Covington to Represent Ukrainian Oil Company in Case Against Russia
- 12 Jones Day Lawyers Take Key Posts in Trump Administration
- Kirkland Gets Call for Avaya Bankruptcy
- Latham Adds Two Energy Regulatory Partners
- King & Wood Mallesons Addresses Past Failures and Future Plans
- Norton Rose Fulbright Expands Again, This Time in South Africa
Columnists and Blogs
-
Bracing for the New Sexism
Donald Trump has tapped into our primal insecurities about our looks, and how our physical flaws can diminish our professional success.
-
Ampersands Go Missing From Big Law
Baker & McKenzie lost its ampersand last month, and Boies, Schiller & Flexner, not to be outdone, recently dropped its squiggly symbol and also ditched a comma.
The Magazine
-
Looking Ahead: What a year. How changing markets and political fallout will affect 2017 and beyond.
Resources
Accessing Untapped Demand: How Law Firms Can Prosper by Collaborating with Innovative Providers
Learn how law firms may can leverage inexpensive competitors as potential allies that can help reinvent and enhance their services.
Learn how law firms may can leverage inexpensive competitors as potential allies that can help reinvent and enhance their services.
Document Review Horror Stories: Will you ever look at reviews the same again?
From vendors who've produced questionable personal documents, to review facilities that would make your skin crawl, the following are the top five horror stories we've heard from clients.
From vendors who've produced questionable personal documents, to review facilities that would make your skin crawl, the following are the top five horror stories we've heard from clients.
Best Practices for Real Estate Case Research
Learn How to Overcome The Most Common Challenges In Real Estate Case Research
Learn How to Overcome The Most Common Challenges In Real Estate Case Research
Editor's Picks