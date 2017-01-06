O'Melveny & Myers..0915

Last Singapore Resident Partner Leaves O'Melveny & Myers

Nathan Bush has joined DLA Piper as Asia head of antitrust and Asia head of investigations after leaving O'Melveny & Myers, where he spent the past 16 years.

