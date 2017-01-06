Last Singapore Resident Partner Leaves O'Melveny & Myers
Nathan Bush has joined DLA Piper as Asia head of antitrust and Asia head of investigations after leaving O'Melveny & Myers, where he spent the past 16 years.
Top News
- Hogan Lovells Hires Latham Finance Partner in LA
- Dewey Defendants Say Prosecution's Deal With Witness 'Extraordinary'
- Freshfields Offers Voluntary Redundancy to 180 Secretaries
- Private Equity-Backed UK Firm Spent Million Dollars on Failed Acquisition
- Jones Day Bolsters Cyber Group, New Minneapolis Office
- Behind the Scenes, Big Law Shapes Trump Presidency
Columnists and Blogs
-
Trump and Divestiture: The Lawyers Weigh In
As Donald Trump shatters norms underpinning American democracy, how should the legal profession respond? Not with excuses for him, that’s for sure.
-
Want to be a Full-Time Law Prof? Here's One Big Law Litigator's Experience
You're swamped with deadlines, you're constantly traveling, you're dealing with obnoxious opposing counsel or a cranky judge or difficult colleagues. Wouldn't it be great to be a law professor? Pondering the majesty of the law, enlightening eager students? Here's the story of one big-time litigator who made the move—and came back.
The Magazine
-
Looking Ahead: What a year. How changing markets and political fallout will affect 2017 and beyond.
Resources
Accessing Untapped Demand: How Law Firms Can Prosper by Collaborating with Innovative Providers
Learn how law firms may can leverage inexpensive competitors as potential allies that can help reinvent and enhance their services.
Learn how law firms may can leverage inexpensive competitors as potential allies that can help reinvent and enhance their services.
Document Review Horror Stories: Will you ever look at reviews the same again?
From vendors who've produced questionable personal documents, to review facilities that would make your skin crawl, the following are the top five horror stories we've heard from clients.
From vendors who've produced questionable personal documents, to review facilities that would make your skin crawl, the following are the top five horror stories we've heard from clients.
Best Practices for Real Estate Case Research
Learn How to Overcome The Most Common Challenges In Real Estate Case Research
Learn How to Overcome The Most Common Challenges In Real Estate Case Research
Editor's Picks