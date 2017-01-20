Stung by First Jury, Prosecutors Pin Hopes on Dewey Retrial

Once again, New York prosecutors are aiming to persuade a jury that top executives at Dewey & LeBoeuf lied to investors and lenders about the firm's financial condition before its implosion in 2012. After a mistrial was declared in 2015, prosecutors and their adversaries finally return to court Monday in Manhattan for jury selection.

  • Bracing for the New Sexism

    By Vivia Chen, The Careerist

    Donald Trump has tapped into our primal insecurities about our looks, and how our physical flaws can diminish our professional success.

  • Ampersands Go Missing From Big Law

    By Leigh Jones

    Baker & McKenzie lost its ampersand last month, and Boies, Schiller & Flexner, not to be outdone, recently dropped its squiggly symbol and also ditched a comma.

